Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ with garage

Lincroft apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
89 Cypress Neck Road
89 Cypress Neck Road, Lincroft, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
Exclusive rental in upscale Cypress Hills. Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Open floor plan with sun drenched rooms. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. Large Bonus room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
40 Beechwood Road
40 Beechwood Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
MMACULATE RANCH SET ON 1.3 acres w/ AN IN-GROUND POOL LOCATED ON A QUIET CULDASAC STREET IS THE PERFECT RENTAL. 3x Bedrooms, 2x full baths & an incredible OPEN LAYOUT with AMAZING NATURAL LIGHTING.
Results within 1 mile of Lincroft

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
112 Arrowwood Court
112 Arrowwood Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
''Adult Community 55+'' Shady Oaks offers many amenities pool, clubhouse, tennis courts just to mention a few. Bright and Sunny this unit is located in a nice section with great views.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15 Hampton Court
15 Hampton Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious Villa 300 ranch situated in a sunny and beautiful courtyard w/a DIRECT ENTRY GARAGE! This rare 2 bedroom 2 bath model welcomes you with a lovely gated atrium, and is currently in the process of being completely renovated for its new tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Lincroft

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1361 sqft
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
71 Manor Drive
71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 Bluebell Road
1 Bluebell Road, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
SPECTACULAR PRIVATELY GATED COUNTRY ESTATE SITUATED ON A LUSH 10 ACRE LOT ON ONE OF COLTS NECK'S MOST COVETED STREETS. TRANSFORM THIS ELEGANT AND SPACIOUS RESIDENCE INTO YOUR DREAM COMPOUND.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lincroft, NJ

Lincroft apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

