Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Attached garage with long driveway to accommodate additional cars . Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water. Community offers numerous amenities to all residents. Dog is allowed, positively no cats. LVW is a desirable and friendly community with two pools, lots of walking paths and two 9 hole golf courses plus.