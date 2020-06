Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT. BRING YOUR BOAT, AS THERE ARE THREE SLIPS, AND A QUICK RIDE TO THE OPEN BAY. ENJOY SUNSETS AND FIREWORKS FROM THE OUTSIDE DECKS, WHICH IS BATHED IN SUNLIGHT DURING THE DAY. CHRIS or any other open rental system rules will apply.