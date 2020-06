Amenities

SUMMER 2020 - May 23-june 27th open. July 11-25th open. August 8-15th open. August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 5/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment. Walk in Shower on first and second floors.. Ocean front with Gourmet kitchen and 9 foot Island. There are two 400sq.foot oceanfront decks for sunbathing off of the upstairs bedrooms. Two zoned Central Air and separate heating thermostats in each room. Down stairs is Brazilian Hard wood flooring, Upstairs is ceramic tile. Outside patio and benches with easy access to the boardwalk, and beach.beach badges are supplied to you.