Lambertville, NJ
6 Ferry
6 Ferry

6 Ferry Street · (908) 616-2767
Location

6 Ferry Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Trend setting,1st floor studio apartment available August 1st, 2019. Unit completely renovated from top to bottom situated steps off the canal tow path. Free private laundry & storage for your bike. New hi-tech flooring, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, microwave, new quartz counter tops, new cabinetry high tech lighting throughout,, eat in kitchen with quartz counters and built in cabinets, new Murphy Bed with attached wall unit, built in desk, completely remodeled bathroom, Large walk in closet, new ductless AC system, re done modern entryway. A must see will not last. Heat, water & sewer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Ferry have any available units?
6 Ferry has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Ferry have?
Some of 6 Ferry's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Ferry currently offering any rent specials?
6 Ferry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Ferry pet-friendly?
No, 6 Ferry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lambertville.
Does 6 Ferry offer parking?
No, 6 Ferry does not offer parking.
Does 6 Ferry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Ferry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Ferry have a pool?
No, 6 Ferry does not have a pool.
Does 6 Ferry have accessible units?
No, 6 Ferry does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Ferry have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Ferry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Ferry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Ferry has units with air conditioning.
