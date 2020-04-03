18 N UNION ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy this fantastic unique New York City style apartment in the heart of Lambertville. Modern custom finishes meet the historic charm of an 1820's apartment. A must see! Original pumpkin pine floors & working fireplace. Gourmet kitchen- Jenn Air appliances. Exposed brick in the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen and master bedroom. Private master suite w/custom master bath, and 2 walk in California closets. All renovated electrical, plumbing, energy efficient insulation, central air conditioning. All Custom finishes were hand selected. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. European fixtures. This apt is unique and stunning. Truly a one of a kind Beautiful Lambertville rental. NYC chic meets Lambertville lifestyle.This apt is unique and stunning.