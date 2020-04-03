All apartments in Lambertville
Lambertville, NJ
18 N UNION ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:37 PM

18 N UNION ST

18 North Union Street · (908) 616-2767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 North Union Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this fantastic unique New York City style apartment in the heart of Lambertville. Modern custom finishes meet the historic charm of an 1820's apartment. A must see! Original pumpkin pine floors & working fireplace. Gourmet kitchen- Jenn Air appliances. Exposed brick in the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen and master bedroom. Private master suite w/custom master bath, and 2 walk in California closets. All renovated electrical, plumbing, energy efficient insulation, central air conditioning. All Custom finishes were hand selected. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. European fixtures. This apt is unique and stunning. Truly a one of a kind Beautiful Lambertville rental. NYC chic meets Lambertville lifestyle.This apt is unique and stunning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 N UNION ST have any available units?
18 N UNION ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 N UNION ST have?
Some of 18 N UNION ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 N UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
18 N UNION ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 N UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 18 N UNION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lambertville.
Does 18 N UNION ST offer parking?
No, 18 N UNION ST does not offer parking.
Does 18 N UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 N UNION ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 N UNION ST have a pool?
No, 18 N UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 18 N UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 18 N UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 18 N UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 N UNION ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 N UNION ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 N UNION ST has units with air conditioning.
