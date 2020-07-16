Apartment List
/
NJ
/
lakewood
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
151 E Kennedy Blvd 11a
151 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
crossroads manor - Property Id: 195660 beautiful renovated swimming pool dvd library heat and hot water included hardwood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195660 Property Id 195660 (RLNE5882741)
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1244 Hickory Street
1244 Hickory Street, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3439 sqft
Here it is! Your DREAM HOME in the most sought-after section of prestigious NORTH DOVER in TOMS RIVER! This GRACIOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL sits on 1.37 acres in BEAUTIFUL PARK-LIKE SETTING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Laurelwood Road
115 Laurelwood Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1176 sqft
Clean and updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with full basement and large yard. Available August 1 as an annual rental.Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1182 sqft
Welcome to Monmouth County’s premier luxury apartment destination.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Five Points Road
1 Five Points Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
56 Stonehurst Boulevard
56 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Open floor plan, sunny, freshly painted, hardwood floors, new carpet , new windows, new stove, pool, tennis, close to shopping,parks, restaurants and public transportation. No pets are allowed. One owner is a NJ Realtor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista Center
620 N County Line Road
620 North County Line Road, Vista Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional Colonial on approx 2 acres. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bat, living room, dining room. Interior redone prior to current tenants occupancy. Freshly painted, hardwood floors thru out, wrap around porch, open floor plan spacious and private.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
407 8th Avenue
407 8th Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1437 sqft
An amazing Winter Rental in a sought after Spring Lake Heights neighborhood! (flexible for September 1 to June 15th) This charming and spacious ranch straight out of a magazine offers the complete package.
City Guide for Lakewood, NJ

"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")

Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lakewood, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Apartments with GymsLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Parking
Lakewood Apartments with PoolsLakewood Apartments with Washer-DryersLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJWestfield, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ
Spring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJHamilton Square, NJEatontown, NJRed Bank, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School