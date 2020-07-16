59 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with hardwood floors
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 45
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 26
"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")
Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.