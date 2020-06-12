/
3 bedroom apartments
176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
26 Lancaster Way
26 Lancaster Way, Ocean County, NJ
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 297510 Location!! Location!! Location!! Here's that wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial home in very desirable Hampshire Hills development. This Carlton model reaps 3350 sq. ft PLUS basement.
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.
307 Sawmill Rd
307 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
- (RLNE5662143)
2300 Oak Knoll Drive
2300 Oak Knoll Drive, Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas
459 E End Avenue
459 East End Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Cedarwood Park. Renovated 1000 sq. ft. home with full finished basement and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms. 1.5 baths. Freshly painted. Granite counters, white cabinets, laminate flooring and recessed LED lighting in eat in kitchen.
138 Brookfield Drive
138 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1792 sqft
Look no further! Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom, 21/2 Bath END UNIT in MOVE IN CONDITION. Located conveniently near the Pool, Shopping, Restaurants, School/NYC Commuter Bus Stops. First Floor features hardwood flooring and 2 large box bay windows.
15 Amy Court
15 Amy Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
Not your typical condo! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with 1 car garage Townhouse in Sutton Village.
2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 Tapestry Court, Toms River, NJ
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? look no more!! this 4 Bed home has so much to offer!! located at the end of a cul-de-sac- sac.
17 Morningside Court
17 Morningside Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
Prime Location! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Danberry model with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Walking distance to clubhouse, golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.
2474 Holly Hill Road
2474 Holly Hill Road, Ocean County, NJ
Not your typical Bi-level! This beautiful home, in sought-after Holly Oaks, boasts pretty much *brand new* everything! Lots of love added to this home over the past year, starting with a brand new septic system, a full, new, high-end appliance
1924 Fiddlers
1924 Fiddlers Run, Toms River, NJ
QUALITY of LIFE! GET OUT of the CITY and COME TO BEAUTIFUL TOMS RIVER! LEASE this Gorgeous Spacious Brick Front Colonial; 4,000 sq.ft of living space. 9 ft ceilings throughout the house; 2 story Family Room and Foyer.
6 Liverpool Court
6 Liverpool Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
Welcome to 6 Liverpool Ct , a beautiful and well maintained home . With over 1500 sq ft, This 3 BEDROOM, 2 NEWLY REDONE BATHROOMS ranch is situated on an amazing and quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops.
15 Magnolia Drive
15 Magnolia Drive, Ocean County, NJ
VACANT HOME - EASY TO SHOW! Welcome home to 15 Magnolia Drive. This absolutely impeccable home is a family's dream! The main floor features high ceilings, UPDATED flooring, refinished bathrooms and a gorgeous cozy family room with a fireplace.
14 New Castle Street
14 New Castle Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate 3 level 3BDR, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Best location in development backing up to a private wooded backyard WALKING DISTANCE to Tennis Courts! Upgraded kitchen Corian counter tops & Cherry Cabinets leading out to a Trex deck.
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
413 Winding Way
413 Winding Way, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
North Lake Riviera Home for Rent. Possible mother-daughter home; 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, Dining Room, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen. Downstairs offers 2nd kitchette and additional living area.
36 Briar Mills Drive
36 Briar Mills Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Mint Condition three bedroom one and half bath townhouse with GAS HEAT! This home features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large closets, new laminate flooring, a separate laundry room, newer windows and is freshly painted.
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
117 Wiseman Rd
117 Wiseman Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
3 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 289061 Newly renovated 2 bedroom home for rent Freshly painted New floors New kitchen New bathroom call to schedule a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
