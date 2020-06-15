All apartments in Kinnelon
10 Ridge Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

10 Ridge Trail

10 Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10 Ridge Trail, Kinnelon, NJ 07405

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this charming updated ranch nestled in the beautiful and sought after community of Fayson Lakes! This home greets you with beautiful, beamed, cathedral ceilings and spacious living and family rooms each with their own fireplace. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a cozy solarium. In the back of the house, the airy den overlooks the yard and gives plenty of extra space for entertaining. Hardwood floors continue throughout the first floor, including all three bedrooms and the office. The large master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet. A washer and dryer are conveniently located off the kitchen. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ridge Trail have any available units?
10 Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kinnelon, NJ.
What amenities does 10 Ridge Trail have?
Some of 10 Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ridge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10 Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kinnelon.
Does 10 Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 10 Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10 Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 10 Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10 Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 10 Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
