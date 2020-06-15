10 Ridge Trail

Amenities

Don't miss out on this charming updated ranch nestled in the beautiful and sought after community of Fayson Lakes! This home greets you with beautiful, beamed, cathedral ceilings and spacious living and family rooms each with their own fireplace. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a cozy solarium. In the back of the house, the airy den overlooks the yard and gives plenty of extra space for entertaining. Hardwood floors continue throughout the first floor, including all three bedrooms and the office. The large master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet. A washer and dryer are conveniently located off the kitchen. Don't let this one get away!