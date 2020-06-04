All apartments in Kingston Estates
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

6 CARLTON ROAD

6 Carlton Road · (856) 722-8090
Location

6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ 08034

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4763 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
sauna
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room . Expanded banquet style dinning room with new lighting and new table and chairs. Gourmet Kitchen with island, featuring 2 gas cook tops, Stainless steel appliances, Built in range and oven, Granite Counter tops, overlooking the family room with double sided fireplace that leads into the incredible Great Room. Optional 5th Bedroom and office/ study complete the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find a spa like master suite with soaking tub, shower, sauna. Walk in closet and sitting area in the master Suite. Also, access to the roof top deck to enjoy those summer nights! 3 additional Bedrooms with hall bath with double sink. Call for your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 CARLTON ROAD have any available units?
6 CARLTON ROAD has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 CARLTON ROAD have?
Some of 6 CARLTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 CARLTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6 CARLTON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 CARLTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6 CARLTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston Estates.
Does 6 CARLTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 6 CARLTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6 CARLTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 CARLTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 CARLTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 6 CARLTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6 CARLTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6 CARLTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6 CARLTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 CARLTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 CARLTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 CARLTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
