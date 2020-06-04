6 CARLTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub sauna

Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room . Expanded banquet style dinning room with new lighting and new table and chairs. Gourmet Kitchen with island, featuring 2 gas cook tops, Stainless steel appliances, Built in range and oven, Granite Counter tops, overlooking the family room with double sided fireplace that leads into the incredible Great Room. Optional 5th Bedroom and office/ study complete the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find a spa like master suite with soaking tub, shower, sauna. Walk in closet and sitting area in the master Suite. Also, access to the roof top deck to enjoy those summer nights! 3 additional Bedrooms with hall bath with double sink. Call for your tour today!