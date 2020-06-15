All apartments in Keyport
Find more places like 31 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keyport, NJ
/
31 Broadway
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

31 Broadway

31 Broadway · (215) 840-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Keyport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

31 Broadway, Keyport, NJ 07735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great looking home FOR RENT in Keyport, NJ! Very light & bright on the inside, open floor plan. Hardwood floors through out. Lower level features the living room & dining room, nice eat in kitchen w/dishwasher. Slider off of living room opens to small paver patio. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms & a small office/library. Unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups. Excellent area to everything including downtown Keyport, restaurants, beaches, & NYC bust/train/ferry moments away. Double wide driveway too. Refrigerator is not included. Proof of income a must. Tenant insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Broadway have any available units?
31 Broadway has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Broadway have?
Some of 31 Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
31 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 31 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keyport.
Does 31 Broadway offer parking?
No, 31 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 31 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Broadway have a pool?
No, 31 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 31 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 31 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735

Similar Pages

Keyport 1 BedroomsKeyport 2 Bedrooms
Keyport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKeyport Dog Friendly Apartments
Keyport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJMetuchen, NJEatontown, NJRed Bank, NJNew Providence, NJFreehold, NJBound Brook, NJ
South Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity