31 Broadway

Great looking home FOR RENT in Keyport, NJ! Very light & bright on the inside, open floor plan. Hardwood floors through out. Lower level features the living room & dining room, nice eat in kitchen w/dishwasher. Slider off of living room opens to small paver patio. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms & a small office/library. Unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups. Excellent area to everything including downtown Keyport, restaurants, beaches, & NYC bust/train/ferry moments away. Double wide driveway too. Refrigerator is not included. Proof of income a must. Tenant insurance is required.