3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
203 N 14TH ST
203 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newer 3 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. This apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new hardwood floors, and a newer washer/dryer. Nothing to do but move right in!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
301 N 8th
301 North 8th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
Total renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom duplex. This rental features: 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement and attic for storage, and a washer/ dryer(AS IS) NO PETS OR SMOKING!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
208 N 15TH ST
208 North 15th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2nd floor apartment with new eat-in kitchen and bath, HW floors in all 3 large bedrooms and living room. Quiet dead end street close to schools, shopping, highways. Basement storage and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
415 N 14TH ST
415 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newer 2 family house featuring: 6 rooms, hardwood floors, high efficiency central air/heating (you will save money on gas and electric), brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful light fixtures, and LED light
Results within 1 mile of Kenilworth
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
230-232 west 1st ave roselle
230-232 West 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - Local to bus transportation as well as connecting routes to local train stations The apartment offers all-new amenities such as central heating and cooling* The property offers Central Heating/ Cooling.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
143 E COLFAX AVE
143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
451 CRAWFORD TER
451 Crawford Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Corner Property in a desirable neighborhood, close to major highway, BBQ patio area, freshly painted, laundry room in the basement, Vacant, NTN required, 7mns to Beth Israel hospital
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1 VERMELLA WAY
1 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1384 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom apartment with floor to ceiling windows. Gourmet Kitchen. New Construction!Be the 1st to live in this apartment. Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you?ll be pinching yourself to make sure you?re not dreaming.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
142 HEADLEY TER
142 Headley Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 142 Headley Terrace where the pride of home ownership is immediately shown in the beautiful curb appeal. This home offers many updated & renovated features for you.
Results within 5 miles of Kenilworth
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1348 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Summit
1 Unit Available
35 RIDGE RD
35 Ridge Road, Summit, NJ
Unique rental opportunity! Amazing privacy and property with a "staycation" feel, yet only blocks from town and train. Lovely pool & patio, outdoor shower & rolling lawns.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
580 Lyons Avenue
580 Lyons Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
6 Available 06/15/20 3 BED 1 BATH 3 FLOOR APT 6 NEWLY RENOVATED HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/580-lyons-ave-irvington-nj-07111-usa-unit-6/ace12741-92fe-4480-93bf-ce9a6049f46d No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852520)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
337-341 HAWTHORNE AVENUE
337-341 Hawthorne Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 288229 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288229 Property Id 288229 (RLNE5846373)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1696 Van Ness Terr.
1696 Van Ness Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
1696 Van Ness Terr. Available 07/01/20 Lovely house for rent - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent- has a finished basement, 2 car garage, and driveway or street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845440)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 bedrooms 1 baths. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
494 21st St 2
494 21st Street, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Newly renovated apartment - Property Id: 292172 Newly renovated Accepting working Section8 Spacious bedrooms Brand new appliances Near good schools Street parking Large kitchen Quiet block Near parks Apply at TurboTenant:
