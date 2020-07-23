Apartment List
NJ
kenilworth
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM

212 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Kenilworth are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenliworth
35 S MICHIGAN AVE
35 Michigan Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this spacious,bright & fully renovated 2BR & 2BA apartment w/upscale designer finishes and impeccable craftsmanship. Kitchen boasts newer SS Appliances & gorgeous granite counter-tops Hardwood floors and CAC.
Results within 1 mile of Kenilworth

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
816 NILES RD
816 Niles Road, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Landlord Pays Broker Fee!!! Don't miss out on this Renovated 2nd floor 2 Bedroom PLUS Office Apartment.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
422 Tournament Drive
422 Tournament Drive, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Modern 2 BR & 2 BA condo in a gated community with laundry, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet, and access to pool. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and brand new granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Townhouse/Duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Kenilworth
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
6 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1281 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
4 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Steps from the Union Train Station, AVE Union offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly resident events,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1103 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
348 MILLBURN AVE
348 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
PLAN A VISIT TO PREVIEW THIS NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LUXURY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN MILLBURN. THE UNIQUE LOFT STYLE DESIGN WILL IMPRESS, AS WILL THE OVERALL APT. FEATURES & FINISHINGS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Keighry Head
1021 Emma Street
1021 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Renovated, Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Elizabeth. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and laundry in building.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
295 LAFAYETTE ST
295 Lafayette Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Walking distance to the downtown Rahway train station, Library,Post Office, close to Rt. 1 GSP and Turnpike
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Kenilworth, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Kenilworth are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Kenilworth near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Kenilworth that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

