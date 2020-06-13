97 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ

/
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,730
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,525
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
The Waterfront
197 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
The Waterfront
51 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,685
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
The Waterfront
28 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,545
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
