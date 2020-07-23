Apartment List
/
NJ
/
keansburg
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ

Furnished apartments in Keansburg can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some fur... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
14 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Shrewsbury
65 Silverbrook Road
65 Silverbrook Road, Shrewsbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Rent in style! Conveniently located to all forms of NYC tranportation, sits this lovely 3 bdrm 2 bath ranch. Serenity abounds with lovely gardens, private backyard and deck. Fashionably furnished with some high end pieces. Seperate home office.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Maplewood Avenue
5 Maplewood Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1321 sqft
Fully furnished winter rental. What a location..... Short Stroll down to the beautiful Navesink River & charming downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2/1/2 baths, covered front porch & 1 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.

1 of 71

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
20 Rustic Terrace
20 Rustic Terrace, Fair Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Welcome to this spectacular newly renovated shore colonial located on a quiet and scenic cul-de-sac. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a fully finished basement, screened in porch, home office and an extensive outdoor area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.

1 of 11

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Manchester Court
4 Manchester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1st FLOOR SHADOW LAKE VILLAGE rental available ASAP! Fully furnished(if desired). Parking spot located a stones throw from the front door. Great opportunity!
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Keansburg, NJ

Furnished apartments in Keansburg can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Keansburg as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

Similar Pages

Keansburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKeansburg 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKeansburg 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsKeansburg 3 Bedroom Apartments
Keansburg Apartments with BalconiesKeansburg Apartments with GaragesKeansburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKeansburg Apartments with Parking
Keansburg Apartments with Washer-DryersKeansburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsKeansburg Furnished ApartmentsKeansburg Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJPort Monmouth, NJFranklin Park, NJ
Rumson, NJCliffside Park, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJOcean Grove, NJRahway, NJLittle Silver, NJWest Belmar, NJBrielle, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College