Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Keansburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
RENOVATED AND ELEVATED WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE BELOW - 3 BEDROOM RAISED RANCH STYLE DUPLEX - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH DRIVEWAY AND REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME W/ WALK-UP ATTIC - STEPS TO STORES AND MASS TRANSIT - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
18 Beachway Avenue
18 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
''Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Mint Condition''Features include attached garage, deck, water view from master bedroom, new appliances, laminate floors, carpeting and baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
76 Willis Avenue
76 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
81 Ramsey Avenue
81 Ramsey Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus
Results within 1 mile of Keansburg
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
283 Washington Street
283 Washington Street, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exciting home for rent in Keyport, NJ! Custom built, featuring an open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Gorgeous updated kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, center island & stainless steel appliances. Lots of windows for natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
21 Emily Court
21 Emily Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Brand new 2 bedroom,21/2 condo with garage.This beautiful open and airy end unit features oversized eat in upgraded kitchen with white bright cabinets,Samsung stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13 W 3rd Street
13 West 3rd Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Lovely and spacious upstairs apartment in sought after Keyport. Home offers a large bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Eat in Kitchen has pantry and gas cooking. Living room is also a good size. Find a walk up attic with room for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
64 7th Street
64 Seventh Street, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in lovely Hazlet! call today for your private viewing. Fantastic backyard and plenty of parking!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
135 1st Street
135 1st Street, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Stunning waterfront luxury rental in beautiful downtown Keyport. Spacious & immaculate, plenty of room for a large family or if sharing, roommates would have complete privacy. Balcony overlooks the Raritan Bay with spectacular views of NY.
Results within 5 miles of Keansburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
24 Stonehurst Terrace
24 Stonehurst Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HOUSE FOR RENT IN MOST DESIRABLE HAZLET TWP - LOCATED ON A GREAT BLOCK AND ON A HUGE LOT - THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME OFFERS - 4 BEDROOMS - 2 FULL BATH - 2 CAR GARAGE - GORGEOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS THAT LEAD TO DECK AREA

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Avenel Court 307
245 Avenel Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Keansburg, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Keansburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

