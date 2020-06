Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan



A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home.



Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies.



Fully furnished.



Full Kitchen with all pots and pans, cutleries



LCD TV, Hi Speed internet and complimentary landline.



Dedicated free parking



Washer and dryer inside



Close to Woodbridge Mall.



10 mts to Metropark Station with trains to New York City and Princeton.



Shuttle available



Very safe family friendly location



24/7 customer support