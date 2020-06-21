2 Madera Court

Amenities

Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms. One large updated bathroom with shower & tub-accessible from master bedroom & hallway. Attached direct entry 1car garage. Private yard, large deck. Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, internet, cable, water, any pool pass & clubhouse fee,any HOA registration fee & one time renter fee.Tenant insurance required. All prospective tenants must submit recent credit report, proof of income, lease application. 1-year lease. No pets, no smokers. 1.5-month security deposit in certified funds. 1st month rent certified funds. Occupancy once Berkeley Township issues Certificate of Occupancy