Holiday City South, NJ
2 Madera Court
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

2 Madera Court

2 Madera Court · (732) 244-4900
Location

2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ 08757
Holiday City South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms. One large updated bathroom with shower & tub-accessible from master bedroom & hallway. Attached direct entry 1car garage. Private yard, large deck. Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, internet, cable, water, any pool pass & clubhouse fee,any HOA registration fee & one time renter fee.Tenant insurance required. All prospective tenants must submit recent credit report, proof of income, lease application. 1-year lease. No pets, no smokers. 1.5-month security deposit in certified funds. 1st month rent certified funds. Occupancy once Berkeley Township issues Certificate of Occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Madera Court have any available units?
2 Madera Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Madera Court have?
Some of 2 Madera Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Madera Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Madera Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Madera Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Madera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday City South.
Does 2 Madera Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Madera Court does offer parking.
Does 2 Madera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Madera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Madera Court have a pool?
Yes, 2 Madera Court has a pool.
Does 2 Madera Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Madera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Madera Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Madera Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Madera Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Madera Court does not have units with air conditioning.
