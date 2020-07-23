/
holiday city south
134 Apartments for rent in Holiday City South, NJ📍
Holiday City South
47 Buena Visa Drive
47 Buena Vista Drive, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adult Community- Must be 55 years of age to reside. Clean and ready to move into home with 2 spacious bedrooms, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring, 2 tiled baths, Living/dining rm., & paddle fan in den.
Holiday City South
1 Tampa Lane
1 Tampa Lane, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY RENTAL IN HOLIDAY CITY. BAL HARBOR MODEL WITH 1,500 SQ.FT. ALL LARGE ROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW WASHER. A GREAT RENTAL.
Holiday City South
79 Orlando Boulevard
79 Orlando Boulevard, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to Holiday City South, a sought after 55+ active adult community. Don't miss this chance to lease a completely updated Laguna. Relax on the front covered patio, enter through the screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City South
408 Ensign Ave
408 Ensign Avenue, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Sun-Filled, Mid-Century Home to Rent - Property Id: 320004 Filled with light and mid-century charm, this two-floor home features two bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a bonus studio/office/nursery space.
201 Rio Grande Drive
201 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1936 sqft
Great oppomurity to rent this beasutifull town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family.
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1344 sqft
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.
308 Susquehanna Street
308 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3 BR 2.5 BATH PLUS BONUS ROOM: This North Dover townhome has all the space and the amenities of a single family home in the RIVER WOOD CHASE.
Holiday City-Berkeley
12 Arima Court
12 Arima Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Arima Court in Holiday City-Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City South
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
1065 Culpepper Dr
1065 Culpepper Drive, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Available 08/01/20 1065 Culpepper Dr - Property Id: 324777 1065 Culpepper Dr, Toms River, NJ is a single family home that contains 1,894 sq ft and was built in 1970. It contains 5 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
10 Amesbury Road
10 Amesbury Road, Pine Ridge at Crestwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great Canterbury model with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath offers large living space with sliders off kitchen to patio. Nice sized dining room for entertaining family and friends. Central Air, screened in porch and attached garage.
24 Medford Road
24 Medford Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sherbourne model 1184 sq. ft -- WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE~ Excellent room sizes -- Excellent Closet space -- plenty of attic storage -- lawn and snow removal taken care of by hoa -- Additional screened patio on side of building
571 CONSTABLE PLACE
571 Constable Place, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
Lovely duplex/ranch 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with large fenced in yard and deck. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. New heating and cooling. Updated bathroom. Eat-in kitchen, dining room with sliders to deck and yard.
204 Anthony Avenue
204 Anthony Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with gas fireplace. Versatile floor plan gives you several layout options. There is good storage and a complete appliance package including separate laundry room, gas heat and central air.
1721 Mohawk Drive
1721 Mohawk Drive, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This home as 3 bedrooms 2 full bath. Has a large master bedrooms with cedar room that has an oversize tub. Two of the bedrooms are located upstairs. One bedrooms down stairs and a full bathroom.
1715 Mohawk Drive
1715 Mohawk Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
This home has 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms Cape. Has a full basement with a washer and dryer. 20X16 Sun room with doors leading to an over sized lot with shed.
1465 Nevada Drive
1465 Nevada Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Classic 4 bed 1/5 bath BiLevel -1600 sq ft - in desirable East Dover section w/attached garage- Main Floor: 3 Beds, Main Bath, LR, Dining & Galley style kitchen on with Harwood floors throughout, Lower Level: Family Room & 4th bed (closet just
79 Milford Avenue
79 Milford Avenue, Crestwood Village, NJ
Studio
$680
537 sqft
55+ Community Mansfield Model Crestwood Village 5. Studio Unit Large living area. Kitchen, Bath W/ Tub Shower & Washers & Dryer. Short Walk To Parking. Sorry no PETS or SMOKERS.
437 Wheaton Avenue
437 Wheaton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Completely renovated second floor apartment in Bayville. Two bedroom one bath unit with off street parking. Washer, dryer and refrigerator supplied by landlord.
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.
815 Royal Lane
815 Royal Lane, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Come rent this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom house with a very big backyard
