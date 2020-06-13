Apartment List
/
NJ
/
harrison
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ

Finding an apartment in Harrison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
$
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1183 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Pamrapo
12 Units Available
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
670 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
32 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,635
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1087 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harrison, NJ

Finding an apartment in Harrison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Harrison 1 BedroomsHarrison 2 BedroomsHarrison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrison 3 BedroomsHarrison Accessible ApartmentsHarrison Apartments with Balcony
Harrison Apartments with GarageHarrison Apartments with GymHarrison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHarrison Apartments with Parking
Harrison Apartments with PoolHarrison Apartments with Washer-DryerHarrison Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrison Pet Friendly PlacesHarrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College