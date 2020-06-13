Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ

Finding an apartment in Guttenberg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,275
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman).
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,621
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,948
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Upper West Side
2 Units Available
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,325
1 Bedroom
$3,275
253 West 72nd Street is located at 253 West 72nd Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 253 West 72nd Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,400
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1085 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
315 56TH ST
315 56th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
Newly renovated 1BR condo available for rent in the heart of West New York.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
210 W 70th Street, 1209
210 West 70th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,295
696 sqft
Gut renovated 2 bedrooms in full service building, - Property Id: 125887 Brand new renovation! 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom, Open kitchen with new cabinets, Spacious living room, Tons of closet space, wood floors, Climate controlled rooms, 24 H
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Guttenberg, NJ

Finding an apartment in Guttenberg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

