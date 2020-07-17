1219 Burrows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ideally located, this Greenwich Chase colonial will be a great for commuters being within 5 min. of Rt 22, I-78 and a park & ride to NYC! Offering a freshly painted interior and brand new carpeting. The first floor features an open living/dining room, which flows into the kitchen with granite, an eating area with skylight, large family room, 1st flr laundry room. Upstairs you will be greeted by a full master suite with double doors, 2 closets, dual vanities & soaking tub, plus 3 additional bedrooms & full bath! No pets, no smoking in home, tenant required to have renter's insurance.