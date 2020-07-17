All apartments in Greenwich
1219 Burrows Drive

1219 Burrows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Burrows Dr, Greenwich, NJ 08886
Greenwich

Amenities

Ideally located, this Greenwich Chase colonial will be a great for commuters being within 5 min. of Rt 22, I-78 and a park & ride to NYC! Offering a freshly painted interior and brand new carpeting. The first floor features an open living/dining room, which flows into the kitchen with granite, an eating area with skylight, large family room, 1st flr laundry room. Upstairs you will be greeted by a full master suite with double doors, 2 closets, dual vanities & soaking tub, plus 3 additional bedrooms & full bath! No pets, no smoking in home, tenant required to have renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Burrows Drive have any available units?
1219 Burrows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwich, NJ.
What amenities does 1219 Burrows Drive have?
Some of 1219 Burrows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Burrows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Burrows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Burrows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Burrows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 1219 Burrows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Burrows Drive offers parking.
Does 1219 Burrows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Burrows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Burrows Drive have a pool?
No, 1219 Burrows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Burrows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 Burrows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Burrows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Burrows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Burrows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Burrows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
