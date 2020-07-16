All apartments in Green Knoll
244 HEDGEROW RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

244 HEDGEROW RD

244 Hedgerow Road · (732) 727-2285
Location

244 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ 08807
Green Knoll

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Bentley model with 3 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms located in The Crossroads. First floor has foyer, powder room, and large family room walk out to a private patio. Second floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, all appliances are updated. Large living room with fireplace open to dinning room. 3rd floor has spacious master suite with walking in closets, and 2 additional large bedroom and full bathroom. The home is freshly painted, with beautiful hardwood floors and the bathrooms are renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 HEDGEROW RD have any available units?
244 HEDGEROW RD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 HEDGEROW RD have?
Some of 244 HEDGEROW RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 HEDGEROW RD currently offering any rent specials?
244 HEDGEROW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 HEDGEROW RD pet-friendly?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Knoll.
Does 244 HEDGEROW RD offer parking?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD does not offer parking.
Does 244 HEDGEROW RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 HEDGEROW RD have a pool?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD does not have a pool.
Does 244 HEDGEROW RD have accessible units?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 244 HEDGEROW RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 HEDGEROW RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 HEDGEROW RD does not have units with air conditioning.
