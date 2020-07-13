/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
78 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
5 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
418 Hartford Drive
418 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Move your things right into this terrific Brownstone townhouse! Tri level open floor plan and beautiful gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances granite countertops, awesome backsplash, breakfast bar. Recessed lighting throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
575 sqft
Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer.
Similar Pages
Glen Ridge 1 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Ridge Accessible ApartmentsGlen Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Glen Ridge Apartments with GarageGlen Ridge Apartments with GymGlen Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Ridge Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJMetuchen, NJRidgefield Park, NJNew Providence, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJ