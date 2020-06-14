Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

142 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 VALENTINE RD
13 Valentine Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL LARGE SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOUSE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE AVAILABLE FOR RENT. UNIT FEATURES: LIVING ROOM, DINNIG ROOM, NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, UPDATED BATHROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
33 OXFORD ST
33 Oxford St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
The perfect 3 bedrm, 2.5 bath rental in sought-after Montclair. Two floors of a stunning 2020 renovation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Willowdale Ave
24 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Welcome to a new contemporary three bedroom Montclair apartment on a quiet street walking distance todowntown with shops and restaurants, park, two train stations and bus to NYC! Eat-in kitchen with SS appliancesand stunning backsplash, cozy living

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
137 Walnut Street
137 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in two family dwelling on Walnut Street in Montclair, NJ; 2 bedrooms, 1.0 bathroom, with kitchen and bonus room $2350.00/mo, $2350.00 security deposit. One off street parking space included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 WASHINGTON ST
13 Washington St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Introducing The Washington, Montclairs' Newest Boutique Townhouse Development in the Heart of it ALL. The Washington is a Custom townhouse development. Steps away from Bay Street Train and Downtown Eateries. The Washington consists of 3 bedroom / 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
25 HENRY ST
25 Henry Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment with all hardwood floors. 0.2 miles to the Bloomfield train station and only 3 stops to NY Penn station. Nearby restaurants and shopping in downtown Bloomfield and Montclair..

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 WOODLAND AVE
7 Woodland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, recently updated 1-2 bedroom, (one bedroom is larger, one smaller). 3rd-floor apartment is in legal 3 family home. Wood floors in kitchen and dining area and carpeted bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
42 WALNUT ST
42 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate, trendy apartment with hardwood floors thruout, updated kitchen with granite counters, newer bathroom. Ideally located in central Montclair just minutes from Walnut Street train station. Basement storage and personal washer/dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROSEDALE AVE
4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
42-44 PROSPECT ST
42-44 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
702 sqft
Recently Gut Renovated in 2007 Pre-War Building is full of character. Your home is Charming & Sunny 2BD/2BA located near NYC Trans, Parks, Hospital, Shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glen Ridge, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

