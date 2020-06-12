/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Glen Ridge
1 Unit Available
461 Belleville Avenue
461 Belleville Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Commuter's dream - this spacious rental on the first floor in sought after Glen Ridge, is just one block from the train to NYC. From the front foyer, you'll walk into a large living room filled with natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
299 BELLEVILLE AVE
299 Belleville Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Plenty of space in this 2 bedrm, 2nd flr apartment w/open floor plan, decorative fireplace, sunrooom & updated bathroom & kitchen opening to dining room. 2 assigned parking spaces, laundry included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
23 GIRARD AVE
23 Girard Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! close to parks, transportation, school, and worship. Great apartment with large Master bedroom. Heat and water included
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
50 PINE ST C3015
50 Pine St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
First floor downtown Condo in the Montclair Mews. NYC/Hoboken Trains & Bus a block away. Condo offers 1 floor living with 2 bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath as well as washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
137 Walnut Street
137 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in two family dwelling on Walnut Street in Montclair, NJ; 2 bedrooms, 1.0 bathroom, with kitchen and bonus room $2350.00/mo, $2350.00 security deposit. One off street parking space included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
115 WATCHUNG AVE
115 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT- newer construction! Beautiful, open concept 2BR./ 1.5 BA in the heart of Watchung Plaza. HW floors throughout, terrace for outdoor enjoyment, SS appliances, Central Air, laundry in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
95 Hill Street Unit 1
95 Hill Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
NYC commuter dream! Beautifully updated 1st Flr 2bed/1bath unit in fully refurbished 2fam home. Ideal quiet location, less than 1/3 mile from NJT Watsessing station, 35 mins direct to NYPenn; 1 block to Berkeley Elementary.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
133 Grove St
133 Grove St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
NEW apt features central air,washer/dryer and new floors! Layout with lv,dr, two bedrooms, kit and bath. Close to train and shopping. Water incl. Avail immed $50 qtr for water
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
85 WATSESSING AVE FIRST FL.
85 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Commuter Friendly! Updated 1st Flr 2 bed/1 bath unit in a well maintained 2 fam home. 2 blocks from NJT Watsessing Station, 35 mins direct to NY Penn, minutes away from schools, and shopping centers. Washer/Dryer Hook Up in Unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
71 MONTCLAIR AVE
71 Montclair Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 1st floor apartment with high ceilings and historic charm! Large living room with tons of natural light. Formal dining room with built ins and decorative fireplace. Updated eat-in-kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
25 HENRY ST
25 Henry Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment with all hardwood floors. 0.2 miles to the Bloomfield train station and only 3 stops to NY Penn station. Nearby restaurants and shopping in downtown Bloomfield and Montclair..
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
280 HOOVER AVE
280 Hoover Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. 2 parking spaces. Includes heat and hot water. Free laundry in basement. Landlord pays 1/2 Realtor fee
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
42 WALNUT ST
42 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate, trendy apartment with hardwood floors thruout, updated kitchen with granite counters, newer bathroom. Ideally located in central Montclair just minutes from Walnut Street train station. Basement storage and personal washer/dryer.
Similar Pages
Glen Ridge 1 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Ridge Accessible Apartments
Glen Ridge Apartments with BalconyGlen Ridge Apartments with GarageGlen Ridge Apartments with GymGlen Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJMetuchen, NJRidgefield Park, NJNew Providence, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJ