Glassboro, NJ
7 SEWELL STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:52 PM

7 SEWELL STREET

7 Sewell Street · (856) 881-3100
Location

7 Sewell Street, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nice sized Newly Remodeled Renovated Rancher located near Rowan University, All within walking distance - amenities, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc., three bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Beautiful newer kitchen completely updated with all new appliances. And no need for laundromat, Washer and Dryer on premises. Not to mention a nice big fenced in YARD for BBQ's and entertaining. What more can you ask for. This place is ready for you come June 1st! Schedule your appointment today and lock in your lease before someone else does. Tenants responsible for utilities and renters insurance. Landlord pays for water and sewer..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 SEWELL STREET have any available units?
7 SEWELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassboro, NJ.
Is 7 SEWELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 SEWELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 SEWELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 SEWELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 7 SEWELL STREET offer parking?
No, 7 SEWELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7 SEWELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 SEWELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 SEWELL STREET have a pool?
No, 7 SEWELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 SEWELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 SEWELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 SEWELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 SEWELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 SEWELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 SEWELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
