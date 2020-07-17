7 SEWELL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nice sized Newly Remodeled Renovated Rancher located near Rowan University, All within walking distance - amenities, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc., three bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Beautiful newer kitchen completely updated with all new appliances. And no need for laundromat, Washer and Dryer on premises. Not to mention a nice big fenced in YARD for BBQ's and entertaining. What more can you ask for. This place is ready for you come June 1st! Schedule your appointment today and lock in your lease before someone else does. Tenants responsible for utilities and renters insurance. Landlord pays for water and sewer..