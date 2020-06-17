All apartments in Glassboro
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 AM

603 MORRIS AVENUE

603 Morris Avenue · (856) 547-7447
Location

603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry. Large rear deck for entertaining walks out to fenced in backyard with a shed. Neighborhood is close to Rowan University and within walking distance of shopping, main highways and public transportation (Philadelphia buses).Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. Contact listing agent Dereck at 856-287-0596 Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have any available units?
603 MORRIS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have?
Some of 603 MORRIS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 MORRIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
603 MORRIS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 MORRIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 MORRIS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 603 MORRIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 MORRIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 603 MORRIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 603 MORRIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 MORRIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 MORRIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 MORRIS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
