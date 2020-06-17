603 MORRIS AVENUE

Amenities

Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry. Large rear deck for entertaining walks out to fenced in backyard with a shed. Neighborhood is close to Rowan University and within walking distance of shopping, main highways and public transportation (Philadelphia buses).Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. Contact listing agent Dereck at 856-287-0596 Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator