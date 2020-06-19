Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage. NEW Kitchen, Baths, trim, doors, electrical service,Gas forced air heat and Central air conditioning, carpet and tile flooring throughout. NEW Stainless Steel appliances are included. NEW (Refrigerator, stove, above stove microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer). Huge backyard with nice deck overlooking yard. New Roof. Also has a new driveway. A Must See!