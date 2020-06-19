All apartments in Glassboro
Glassboro, NJ
6 CORNELL
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:23 PM

6 CORNELL

6 Cornell Road · (856) 848-1100
Location

6 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

12 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

12 Bed · 4 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage. NEW Kitchen, Baths, trim, doors, electrical service,Gas forced air heat and Central air conditioning, carpet and tile flooring throughout. NEW Stainless Steel appliances are included. NEW (Refrigerator, stove, above stove microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer). Huge backyard with nice deck overlooking yard. New Roof. Also has a new driveway. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 CORNELL have any available units?
6 CORNELL has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 CORNELL have?
Some of 6 CORNELL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 CORNELL currently offering any rent specials?
6 CORNELL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 CORNELL pet-friendly?
No, 6 CORNELL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 6 CORNELL offer parking?
Yes, 6 CORNELL does offer parking.
Does 6 CORNELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 CORNELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 CORNELL have a pool?
No, 6 CORNELL does not have a pool.
Does 6 CORNELL have accessible units?
No, 6 CORNELL does not have accessible units.
Does 6 CORNELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 CORNELL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 CORNELL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 CORNELL has units with air conditioning.
