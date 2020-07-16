Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Freehold renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Stonehurst East
56 Stonehurst Boulevard
56 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Open floor plan, sunny, freshly painted, hardwood floors, new carpet , new windows, new stove, pool, tennis, close to shopping,parks, restaurants and public transportation. No pets are allowed. One owner is a NJ Realtor.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Freehold
3 Whistler Drive
3 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious two bedroom townhouse available on annual or multi-year lease in Independence Square, Freehold Twp.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Freehold
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
East Freehold
503 Harding Road
503 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
(Available Sept 1) Very clean and very well-kept 2nd floor Condo in sought after briarwood complex. Spacious, hardwood floors through out, kitchen with breakfast nook, sun room, livingroom/dining room combo each bedroom has walk in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Five Points Road
1 Five Points Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Stonehurst East
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
East Freehold
2 Hawthorne Court
2 Hawthorne Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
End Unit in desirable Poets Corner on a oversized premium lot. Open floor plan. Living room/dining room combo..Hard wood floors and ceramic floors, Vaulted celings...updated bathrooms..Eat in Kitchen with direct entry to garage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Refrigerator * New Water Heater * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods * Great for Commuters

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Englishtown
28 Main Street
28 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Freehold, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Freehold renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

