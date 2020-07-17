46 Kingsley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top. New washer and dryer. New windows and doors. Beautiful new paved backyard with a storage., New wood fences. Assigned parking in front of the house plus open parking spaces for visitors. Tenant enjoy the clubhouse with pool. Convenient to shopping and transportation.