Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

46 Kingsley Way

Location

46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ 07728
Freehold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top. New washer and dryer. New windows and doors. Beautiful new paved backyard with a storage., New wood fences. Assigned parking in front of the house plus open parking spaces for visitors. Tenant enjoy the clubhouse with pool. Convenient to shopping and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

