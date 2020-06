Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout. Private back patio, perfect for entertaining. Washer/Dryer in unit. Spacious rooms throughout! You will absolutely love it!! Only street parking from April to November. December to March permit parking lot available.