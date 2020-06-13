Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6
250 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW
Results within 1 mile of Florham Park

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3401 sqft
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
24 QUEENS BRIDGE DR
24 Queensbridge Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with one car garage in desirable Castle Ridge Townhome Community.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
135 CASTLE RIDGE DR
135 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Conveniently located close to RT 10 shopping, dining and public transportation. Renovated kitchen, newer carpet. Strictly NO PETS per landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Florham Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,838
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Morris Plains
7 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,902
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
City Guide for Florham Park, NJ

Florham Park, New Jersey, retains an esteemed status for its show-stopping Fourth of July parade and fireworks show, which are so legendary that other Garden State communities speak of them in hushed, reverent tones. And though it is the borough's celebration of American independence that holds the No. 1 spot in its identity, the New Jersey community has been the headquarters for the New York Jets since 2008.

English settlers first took up residency in this nifty section of the Northeast towards the end of the 17th century and since those early days to its present day position as a borough with the moniker of Florham Park, this community has experienced no fewer than four name changes. One of its former claims to fame, aside from fabulous farming, was a reputation for producing top-notch brooms. If that doesn't sweep you away, it has also served as a relaxing summer retreat for Americans sporting famed last names that still cling to some of the nation's best institutions, such as Vanderbilt. Their luxurious summer estates were located in the same borough that now serves as the location of an NFL team and the central corporation headquarters for the world's largest chemical company. The legacy of those long-ago pedigreed homeowners left their mark in the name of Florham Park, which was created from the combination of Florham estate and Brooklake Park estate. The resulting Florham Park, frequently shortened to FP by the locals, is actually not a city, but a beautiful borough. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Florham Park, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Florham Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

