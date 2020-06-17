All apartments in Finderne
508 Union Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

508 Union Avenue

508 Union Avenue · (732) 560-4751
Location

508 Union Avenue, Finderne, NJ 08807

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit First Floor · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp on 1st floor apartment in a 2 family house. 1st bedroom 13x12, 2nd bedroom 12x10, living room 18x11, formal dining room 13x12, kitchen 12x8 and den 12x9 (currently being used as nursery). Central A/C. Off street parking in driveway for 2 vehicles. Nice sized backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Carpeting in bedrooms and den replaced last year.

Lease Terms: Tenant pays utilities; gas, electric, water, heat, cable, 1/2 of sewer, 1/2 of garbage trash disposal. No pets. No smoking in unit or on premises. No storage of any kind in common areas. Commercial vehicles with or without commercial tags are not permitted to be parked overnight. Laundry facilities available to Tenant on Monday and Thursday.

1st years lease will end 6/30/21. All re-lease agreements will be year to year (July 1 thru June 30). Maximum occupancy 4 persons. Please email for additional information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Union Avenue have any available units?
508 Union Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Union Avenue have?
Some of 508 Union Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 508 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Finderne.
Does 508 Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 508 Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 508 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 508 Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 508 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Union Avenue has units with air conditioning.
