508 Union Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp on 1st floor apartment in a 2 family house. 1st bedroom 13x12, 2nd bedroom 12x10, living room 18x11, formal dining room 13x12, kitchen 12x8 and den 12x9 (currently being used as nursery). Central A/C. Off street parking in driveway for 2 vehicles. Nice sized backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Carpeting in bedrooms and den replaced last year.



Lease Terms: Tenant pays utilities; gas, electric, water, heat, cable, 1/2 of sewer, 1/2 of garbage trash disposal. No pets. No smoking in unit or on premises. No storage of any kind in common areas. Commercial vehicles with or without commercial tags are not permitted to be parked overnight. Laundry facilities available to Tenant on Monday and Thursday.



1st years lease will end 6/30/21. All re-lease agreements will be year to year (July 1 thru June 30). Maximum occupancy 4 persons. Please email for additional information or to schedule a showing.