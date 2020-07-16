587 BRITTANY CIRCLE

Amenities
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio. This townhouse offers 2211 square feet of living. Main level offers open floor plan, cherry kitchen cabinets (42"), stainless steel appliances, living /dining room combo and half bath. Spacious master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and 2 full bathrooms on third floor. This complex offers pool, clubhouse with exercise room.