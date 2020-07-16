All apartments in Essex County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:24 AM

587 BRITTANY CIRCLE

587 Brittany Circle · (201) 659-8600
Location

587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ 07110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2211 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio. This townhouse offers 2211 square feet of living. Main level offers open floor plan, cherry kitchen cabinets (42"), stainless steel appliances, living /dining room combo and half bath. Spacious master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and 2 full bathrooms on third floor. This complex offers pool, clubhouse with exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have any available units?
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have?
Some of 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 BRITTANY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
