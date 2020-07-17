All apartments in Essex County
Essex County, NJ
279 FRANKLIN ST
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:55 AM

279 FRANKLIN ST

279 Franklin Street · (908) 664-1500
Location

279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area. There are two spacious bedrooms on the first level and a loft on the upper level perfect for an office, living area or even a bedroom. The apartment features hard wood floors, forced hot air, central air and in-unit laundry! 279 Franklin is also conveniently located near the Bloomfield train station, major highways, shopping, parks, schools and more! There is one parking space included and for a non-refundable pet fee of $50/month a small pet is allowed. Apartment Available 6/1/2020. Showings begin Sunday May 24th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 50
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 FRANKLIN ST have any available units?
279 FRANKLIN ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 279 FRANKLIN ST have?
Some of 279 FRANKLIN ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 FRANKLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
279 FRANKLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 FRANKLIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 FRANKLIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 279 FRANKLIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 279 FRANKLIN ST offers parking.
Does 279 FRANKLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 FRANKLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 FRANKLIN ST have a pool?
Yes, 279 FRANKLIN ST has a pool.
Does 279 FRANKLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 279 FRANKLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 279 FRANKLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 FRANKLIN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 279 FRANKLIN ST has units with air conditioning.
