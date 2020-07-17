279 FRANKLIN ST

Amenities

Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area. There are two spacious bedrooms on the first level and a loft on the upper level perfect for an office, living area or even a bedroom. The apartment features hard wood floors, forced hot air, central air and in-unit laundry! 279 Franklin is also conveniently located near the Bloomfield train station, major highways, shopping, parks, schools and more! There is one parking space included and for a non-refundable pet fee of $50/month a small pet is allowed. Apartment Available 6/1/2020. Showings begin Sunday May 24th.