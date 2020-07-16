All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

135 Irvington Ave

135 Irvington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 Irvington Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07079

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 203788

Excellent School System In SOUTH ORANGE, NJ !!

Excellent SOUTH ORANGE, NJ for $2500/month. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom in SOUTH ORANGE, NJ. Perfect location with great school district less than 2 minutes from Seton Hall University and Kean University..

Brand New Hardwood floors throughout with sun filled rooms. Easy commute to Seton Hall University as well as connect to New York City.

The new tenant will need to pay rent of $2,500, Security Deposit of $3750, plus one brokers fee of $2,500 total $8,750. This covers ALL move in cost! We welcome all serious inquiries.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203788
Property Id 203788

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Irvington Ave have any available units?
135 Irvington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
Is 135 Irvington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135 Irvington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Irvington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Irvington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 135 Irvington Ave offer parking?
No, 135 Irvington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 135 Irvington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Irvington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Irvington Ave have a pool?
No, 135 Irvington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 135 Irvington Ave have accessible units?
No, 135 Irvington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Irvington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Irvington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Irvington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Irvington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
