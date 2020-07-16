135 Irvington Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 203788



Excellent School System In SOUTH ORANGE, NJ !!



Excellent SOUTH ORANGE, NJ for $2500/month. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom in SOUTH ORANGE, NJ. Perfect location with great school district less than 2 minutes from Seton Hall University and Kean University..



Brand New Hardwood floors throughout with sun filled rooms. Easy commute to Seton Hall University as well as connect to New York City.



The new tenant will need to pay rent of $2,500, Security Deposit of $3750, plus one brokers fee of $2,500 total $8,750. This covers ALL move in cost! We welcome all serious inquiries.

No Dogs Allowed



