/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
296 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ellisburg, NJ
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Ellisburg
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 1 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
127 EDISON ROAD
127 Edison Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1520 sqft
Lovely, totally renovated home on quiet street. Including finished basement total approximately 1,500 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Ellisburg
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1125 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
93 Units Available
Parkview at Collingswood
700 Browning Road, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
743 sqft
This community's residents stay in shape with a pool, gym, and tennis court. Their spacious floor plans feature either a patio or balcony. Knight Park playground and Cooper River Lake are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 12:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 11:01am
11 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
975 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
8 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
5 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
11 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 12:11pm
$
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
22 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.