/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunellen, NJ
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Dunellen
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
75 REINMAN RD
75 Reinman Road, Somerset County, NJ
TOP RATED SCHOOLS, EASY COMMUTE. Character and old school charm with modern updates can be found in this custom-built home which sits atop nearly one acre of property.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
19 Penrose Lane
19 Penrose Lane, Piscataway, NJ
Cozy, quaint bungalow-type home within walking distance of RUTGERS Busch Campus! Two full bathrooms, and large entertainment space above garage are nice amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Dunellen
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor
48 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor Available 06/15/20 Large 2nd floor apartment, centrally located in a much desirable area - Located off of Hamilton St & within four blocks of Easton Ave.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
563 SPRUCE AVE
563 Spruce Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Large 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms, newer kitchen, SS appliances, 1 full and 1 half bath, ample closet space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
51 WOODWARD LN
51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts.
Similar Pages
Dunellen 1 BedroomsDunellen 2 BedroomsDunellen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDunellen 3 BedroomsDunellen Apartments with Balcony
Dunellen Apartments with GarageDunellen Apartments with GymDunellen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunellen Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRaritan, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJ