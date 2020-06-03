All apartments in Dunellen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

432 Pulaski St

432 Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Location

432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ 08812
Dunellen

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937

Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of storage, and new gas range. one bathroom, totally renovated the vanity has granite top, large mirror . your private basement includes Washer/ dryer hook-ups. Large back yard. Located on private street. close to train station, and downtown shopping. Off street Parking.
$1,700.00 a month includes water, sewers , and Disposal. Tenant pays Gas/ Heat & Electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66937
Property Id 66937

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Pulaski St have any available units?
432 Pulaski St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunellen, NJ.
What amenities does 432 Pulaski St have?
Some of 432 Pulaski St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Pulaski St currently offering any rent specials?
432 Pulaski St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Pulaski St pet-friendly?
No, 432 Pulaski St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunellen.
Does 432 Pulaski St offer parking?
Yes, 432 Pulaski St does offer parking.
Does 432 Pulaski St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Pulaski St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Pulaski St have a pool?
No, 432 Pulaski St does not have a pool.
Does 432 Pulaski St have accessible units?
No, 432 Pulaski St does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Pulaski St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Pulaski St has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Pulaski St have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Pulaski St does not have units with air conditioning.
