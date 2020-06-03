432 Pulaski St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937



Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of storage, and new gas range. one bathroom, totally renovated the vanity has granite top, large mirror . your private basement includes Washer/ dryer hook-ups. Large back yard. Located on private street. close to train station, and downtown shopping. Off street Parking.

$1,700.00 a month includes water, sewers , and Disposal. Tenant pays Gas/ Heat & Electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66937

No Pets Allowed



