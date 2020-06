Amenities

parking fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit parking

Featured Listing: Weekly Bay Front Summer Rental in Desirable Ortley Beach. This 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home With Two Kitchens and Room for 12 People Has an Outside Shower, Fire Pit and Dock for your Boat. Included in the Rental are 4 Badges, PaddleBoards, 4 Beach Chairs and Bikes for your Enjoyment.Available August and September 2020.Security Deposit $1000, Cleaning Fee $250 & Rental Fee $25