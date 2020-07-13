/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches South
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches South
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Dover Beaches South
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.
1 of 34
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1505 St Louis Avenue
1505 Saint Louis Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Calling All Rental Families. Winter Rental, this Lake Of The Lilies Water View Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 baths with multiple living and entertainment venues. This home is perfect for large families or multi-generation clients.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 9/5- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk & 9/19 on @ $2,500 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
12 Johnson Street
12 Johnson Street, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
**Open House: 5pm Sunday July 19th Completely BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartment inside of a two-family home Extremely desirable area in east Brick bordering Mantoloking and right off the famous Princeton Ave.
Similar Pages
Dover Beaches South 1 BedroomsDover Beaches South 2 BedroomsDover Beaches South 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDover Beaches South 3 Bedrooms
Dover Beaches South Apartments with BalconyDover Beaches South Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDover Beaches South Apartments with ParkingDover Beaches South Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJ