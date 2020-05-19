29 7th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors. Full Level 2 car garage and Storage Large Main Floor Boasts beautiful kitchen and dining area to Deck, Great Room, Powder Room and a great large front porch. 2nd Level includes Master Bedroom with Full Master Bath, walk in closet and deck, plus Main Bath and 2 other large bedrooms. 3rd Level offers another large Bedroom, Full Bath and a great Loft area with Balcony. All great size rooms and great location!! Will also consider DOG Friendly for a fee. Mutli week rentals, Winter and Seasonal. No groups, No Smokers, $500 Security Dep. per week, $180 cleaning fee.