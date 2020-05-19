All apartments in Dover Beaches South
29 7th Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

29 7th Avenue

29 7th Ave · (732) 449-5253
Location

29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors. Full Level 2 car garage and Storage Large Main Floor Boasts beautiful kitchen and dining area to Deck, Great Room, Powder Room and a great large front porch. 2nd Level includes Master Bedroom with Full Master Bath, walk in closet and deck, plus Main Bath and 2 other large bedrooms. 3rd Level offers another large Bedroom, Full Bath and a great Loft area with Balcony. All great size rooms and great location!! Will also consider DOG Friendly for a fee. Mutli week rentals, Winter and Seasonal. No groups, No Smokers, $500 Security Dep. per week, $180 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 7th Avenue have any available units?
29 7th Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 7th Avenue have?
Some of 29 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 29 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 7th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 29 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
