Dover Beaches South, NJ
2400 Grand Central Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

2400 Grand Central Avenue

2400 Grand Central Ave · (908) 868-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ 08751

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,680

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town. 100% refund if the State of Emergency is in effect on the date of your check in. CDC guidelines will be followed for cleaning. UVC lights placed in each room. Ground floor, corner unit, no stairs. 2 bedrooms: 1 queen bed, 1 with 2 twins, pull out coach in living room- full size bed, sleeps 6.2 full baths. Full kitchen.BBQ located in pool area. BUILT IN POOL.1 block to the beach. 4 Beach badges included. Laundry on premises. Condo is located on Grand Central Ave. across from the beach block, around The Music Man Ice Cream Shoppe. No one under 25 unless staying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue have any available units?
2400 Grand Central Avenue has a unit available for $2,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2400 Grand Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Grand Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Grand Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Grand Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover Beaches South.
Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 2400 Grand Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Grand Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Grand Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2400 Grand Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Grand Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Grand Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Grand Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
