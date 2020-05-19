2400 Grand Central Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town. 100% refund if the State of Emergency is in effect on the date of your check in. CDC guidelines will be followed for cleaning. UVC lights placed in each room. Ground floor, corner unit, no stairs. 2 bedrooms: 1 queen bed, 1 with 2 twins, pull out coach in living room- full size bed, sleeps 6.2 full baths. Full kitchen.BBQ located in pool area. BUILT IN POOL.1 block to the beach. 4 Beach badges included. Laundry on premises. Condo is located on Grand Central Ave. across from the beach block, around The Music Man Ice Cream Shoppe. No one under 25 unless staying