110 Trenton Avenue

This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children. 2 blocks to the beach and centrally located near all of the restaurants and entertainment. Available for weekly, monthly, or short-term rentals. Great patio area with furniture, Weber grill and outdoor shower. No pets or smoking please. 4 adult and 2 senior beach badges are included for use during your lease term. $3,500 per week, weekly or monthly summer rental for 2020 from May to September.