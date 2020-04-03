All apartments in Dover Beaches South
Find more places like 110 Trenton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dover Beaches South, NJ
/
110 Trenton Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

110 Trenton Avenue

110 Trenton Avenue · (732) 536-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dover Beaches South
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children. 2 blocks to the beach and centrally located near all of the restaurants and entertainment. Available for weekly, monthly, or short-term rentals. Great patio area with furniture, Weber grill and outdoor shower. No pets or smoking please. 4 adult and 2 senior beach badges are included for use during your lease term. $3,500 per week, weekly or monthly summer rental for 2020 from May to September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Trenton Avenue have any available units?
110 Trenton Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 110 Trenton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 Trenton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 Trenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover Beaches South.
Does 110 Trenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 Trenton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 110 Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Trenton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Trenton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Trenton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Trenton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dover Beaches South 1 BedroomsDover Beaches South 2 Bedrooms
Dover Beaches South Apartments with BalconyDover Beaches South Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dover Beaches South Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJBrigantine, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity