Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:02 PM

3688 Ocean Terrace

3688 Ocean Terrace · (908) 400-3276
Location

3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ 08735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind. High end features throughout include iridescent Brazilian Cristallo Quartzite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stunning Carrera marble gas fireplace, professional grade Thermador appliances & automatic blinds. Finished ground level is water resistant. Home warranty included. Sold fully furnished with beautiful furniture throughout, including 9 flatscreen TV's. Spectacular ocean and bay views from the massive furnished 3rd floor balcony off the finished attic. Rental price is weekly rate. Available for September and October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

