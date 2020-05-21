3688 Ocean Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind. High end features throughout include iridescent Brazilian Cristallo Quartzite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stunning Carrera marble gas fireplace, professional grade Thermador appliances & automatic blinds. Finished ground level is water resistant. Home warranty included. Sold fully furnished with beautiful furniture throughout, including 9 flatscreen TV's. Spectacular ocean and bay views from the massive furnished 3rd floor balcony off the finished attic. Rental price is weekly rate. Available for September and October.