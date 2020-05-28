All apartments in Dover Beaches North
3152 Ocean Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

3152 Ocean Road

3152 Ocean Road · (732) 830-1535
Location

3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ 08735

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Featured Listing...Weekly summer rental. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, gourmet kitchen (stainless appliances, 2 dishwashers, etc), open floor plan, first floor deck with gas grill. Large great room on third floor, has large deck with ocean and 180 degree views. Deck shows bayside views, wet bar and half bath. 2 stereo systems. Outdoor shower with off street parking. The two-tier first floor deck goes right to the sand. This home will accommodate 12 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 Ocean Road have any available units?
3152 Ocean Road has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3152 Ocean Road have?
Some of 3152 Ocean Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 Ocean Road currently offering any rent specials?
3152 Ocean Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 Ocean Road pet-friendly?
No, 3152 Ocean Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover Beaches North.
Does 3152 Ocean Road offer parking?
Yes, 3152 Ocean Road does offer parking.
Does 3152 Ocean Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 Ocean Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 Ocean Road have a pool?
No, 3152 Ocean Road does not have a pool.
Does 3152 Ocean Road have accessible units?
No, 3152 Ocean Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 Ocean Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3152 Ocean Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3152 Ocean Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3152 Ocean Road does not have units with air conditioning.
