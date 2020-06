Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. 2 blocks to the private beach, no crowds!! Beautiful home in a family beach club community. Sleeps 10, large backyard, grill & patio furniture, off-street parking. 10 Beach badges included in rental. This home has everything you are looking for in a beach house! Spotless, wifi, AC, washer/dryer, deck, fenced yard, outdoor shower and steps away from everything. Between both boardwalks, resturants, shops, etc. No pets, no smoking, no parties, please.