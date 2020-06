84 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS LARGE (8398 SQUARE FEET AND LAND 84 X 100) AND SPACIOUS HOME IS HAS PLENTY OF SUN LIGHT AND OFFERS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND A LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIRE PLACE THAT OPENS INTO THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN FEATURES A CENTER ISLAND (16X23) WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE MASTER SUITE OFFERS SOARING HIGH CEILINGS AND AMPLE CLOSET SPACE WITH A RENOVATED FULL BATHROOM AND IMPECCABLE HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM (19X21). THE SECOND LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS, FULL BATH AND WASHER/DRYER. THIRD LEVEL HAS A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER FULL BATH WITH JACUZZI AND SEPARATE SHOWER. THE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FEATURES A LARGE ROOM (COULD BE USED AS AN OFFICE, FAMILY ROOM, RECREATION). BALCONY, FULL BATHROOM AND WASHER DRYER HOOK UPS. THE BACK YARD OFFERS PRIVATE LANDSCAPING AND IS IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY FOR 3 PARKING SPACES. TRULY A PLACE TO CALL HOME. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.