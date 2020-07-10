/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Cliffwood Beach, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffwood Beach
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
508 Garden Place
508 Garden Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath Ranch located in River Gardens. New Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances-Vinyl Flooring. New Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Freshly Painted. EIK Kitchen. Nice Size Lot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
89 Phillip E Frank Way
89 Phillip E Frank Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1982 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 315026 The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single-family home with plenty of space to spare.
Results within 5 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
33 Ambrose Lane
33 Ambrose Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Here's your opportunity to live in desirable Holmdel and be conveniently located to all transportation, shopping and HOLMDEL SCHOOLS! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
5297 Arthur Kill Rd
5297 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2192 sqft
Semi attached 3 bedroom home, two levels in great condition. Well kept.Hardwood floors,granite countertop, ss appliances, hookups for washer/dryer. Use of long driveway and backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
275 Gloucester Court
275 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great condo in mint condition. Eat-in Kitchen, Dining room and spacious living room. # good size bedrooms. Great area, close to NY transportation, shopping and Schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oxford Road
7 Oxford Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Desirable townhouse at The Orchards in Holmdel. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached one car garage. Master bedroom with box window and two walk-in closets as well as master bathroom. Second floor laundry.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
50 Duxbury Court
50 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this Beautiful Townhouse backing to the lush open space and Full Finished basement. Enjoy the views and entertain on the deck off the Dining area. Close Proximity to major highways and public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
101 Reynolds Court
101 Reynolds Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 2 bedroom unit has amazing space. Large rooms, bright eat-in kitchen. Plus additional dining area and large living rm with fireplace. Newer flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Great condition and location. FULL basement for tenants use.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
20 Village Green Way
20 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Welcome Home. Great 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in desirable Village Green community. New stainless steele appliances in kitchen. Laminate floors downstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
139 Gettysburg Lane
139 Gettysburg Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Best location in heart of Holmdel. 3 spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit back to the woods. Entrance foyer with large arch window and vaulted ceiling, Large living room open to dining room. Eat-in kitchen with oak cabinet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
200 Main Street
200 Main Street, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious two bedroom apartment located in a 2 family Victorian home with large living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets, full bath and hardwood floors throughout. Large room for storage in hallway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
17 Persimmon Lane
17 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This beautiful 3 Bedroom townhouse has a garage and plenty of parking. Trains, ferries, and the Garden State Parkway are nearby. Who needs a car though? The Bus Stop to NYC, shops and restaurants are within walking distance.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
102 Lukas Boulevard
102 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1426 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan 9ft ceilings throughout 2beds 2 baths with a Den.Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Similar Pages
Cliffwood Beach 1 BedroomsCliffwood Beach 2 BedroomsCliffwood Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCliffwood Beach 3 Bedrooms
Cliffwood Beach Apartments with BalconyCliffwood Beach Apartments with GarageCliffwood Beach Apartments with GymCliffwood Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ